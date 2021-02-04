Top StoriesRegional

Nagaland CM Appointed NERPC Chairman

By Pratidin Bureau
The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio addressing at the inauguration of the World Bamboo Day function, at Kisama Heritage Village, in Kohima, Nagaland on September 18, 2010.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has been appointed as chief of the North East Regional Power Committee (NERPC) on Wednesday evening.

“Have formally taken over charge as Chairman NE Regional Power Committee from former Chairman @JamesSangma1 Hon’ble Minister of Power, Meghalaya,” Rio tweeted.

On Thursday, Rio addressed the ongoing 21st meeting of the Technical Coordination Sub-Committee (TCC) and NERPC in Kohima which is being attended by delegates from the northeastern states and officials from various central government undertakings.

Rio said that the power sector is one of the most complicated sectors and a proper balance is required between commercial and social needs.

Admitting that the northeastern region still lacks prper infrastructure, Rio said that India can be considered completely developed only if northeast prospers across all sectors.

NERPC has been playing a pivotal role in coordinating and addressing various issues relating to the power sector of Northeast, including generation and transmission utilities.

Rio said the forum has been making tremendous efforts to make northeastern region’s power sector reliable, efficient and economically viable.

