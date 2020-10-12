Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang Passes Away

Top StoriesRegional

Nagaland Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Justice & Law CM Chang breathed his last on Monday at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK). He was 78.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Chang, an MLA from Noksen constituency, was a retired IAS officer and former Member of Parliament from Nagaland.

Chang serving as the Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Justice & Law minister in the state cabinet, was a member of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) since 2018.

Advisor to Nagaland CM Abu Mehta took to twitter to share the news of his demise.

“Condolences on the demise of Mr. CM Chang. He was a retired IAS officer, a former LokSabha MP and a serving minister in the Nagaland Govt. Forthright, respected and always a gentleman. He will be missed. A huge vacuum has been created. RIP.”

He is survived by his wife, six sons and five daughters.

