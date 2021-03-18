Nagaland Footballers Feature In Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

Two young footballers from Nagaland — Mezizoto Tetso and Mecievi Khieya will feature in Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan.

The film which revolves around football is inspired by Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn will play the role of a football team coach.

Both Tetso and Khieva are in Mumbai for the film’s shoot. The film is being directed by Amit Sharma and is produced by Boney Kapoor.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres by December this year.