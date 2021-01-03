Nagaland: Forest Fire In Dzukou Range Controlled

In a major development, the forest fire that broke out in Nagaland’s side of Dzukou range on Tuesday has been brought under control by Saturday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

The fire was doused with the support of NDRF, Indian Air Force choppers, the state police, forest departments and local volunteers, government officials informed the media.

“On the Nagaland side, it is relatively controlled because of the preventive measure taken by the Kohima District Disaster Management Authority along with personnel from forest, police, fire and emergency services and volunteers from Southern Angami Youth Organisation”, the report stated. However, the fire has now spread to neighbouring Senapati district of Manipur.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kohima Rajkumar M was quoted saying in the report that as per the latest information from the Range Officer, Kohima, a stretch of about 5 km fire line has been cut in the priority area. As per the present situation, the main valley is safe from fire, he said.