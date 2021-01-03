Top StoriesRegional

Nagaland: Forest Fire In Dzukou Range Controlled

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a major development, the forest fire that broke out in Nagaland’s side of Dzukou range on Tuesday has been brought under control by Saturday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

The fire was doused with the support of NDRF, Indian Air Force choppers, the state police, forest departments and local volunteers, government officials informed the media.

“On the Nagaland side, it is relatively controlled because of the preventive measure taken by the Kohima District Disaster Management Authority along with personnel from forest, police, fire and emergency services and volunteers from Southern Angami Youth Organisation”, the report stated. However, the fire has now spread to neighbouring Senapati district of Manipur.

Related News

Fresh SOP Issued For International Passengers

Kolkata: 22 Bombs Seized, Defused

Assam: 1 Killed, Several Injured In Picnic Bus Accident

Amit Shah To Visit Kokrajhar On Jan 24

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kohima Rajkumar M was quoted saying in the report that as per the latest information from the Range Officer, Kohima, a stretch of about 5 km fire line has been cut in the priority area. As per the present situation, the main valley is safe from fire, he said.

You might also like
Top Stories

Sahitya Sabha president’s special mention & awards announced

Top Stories

DGP Mahanta Press Meet On SI Scam – Key Highlights

Pratidin Exclusive

Govt. to allot land to landless in Guwahati hills

Regional

Protest against PRC to Non-Arunachali citizens

Regional

‘Dry day’ declared on polling, counting days

Regional

GRP Rescues Child From Pandu, 2 Arrested

Comments
Loading...