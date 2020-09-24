Nagaland: Frequent Rockslides Block NH-29

The four-lane construction at NH-29 in Nagaland has caused continuous rockslides that have disrupted the smooth movement of traffic.

A rockslide occurred near Chümoukedima police check gate here on Wednesday evening.

According to a Nagaland Post report, the rockslides had not only posed problems for commuters but had also damaged several vehicles besides one excavator in the last few days.

According to traffic police, “the ongoing four-lane construction works led to continuous rockslides in the area affecting vehicular movement. The traffic personnel at the site lamented that commuters were also not paying heed to the warnings and safety precautionary signs and blinkers placed at strategic points to avoid casualties”, the report added.

Around 15 traffic personnel were deployed at the rockslide area to manage the vehicle movement. Meanwhile, the debris is being cleared.

On September 20, the deputy commissioner (DC) Dimapur, R Soundararajan, imposed total restriction of all movements from the Chathe River bridge (Patkai bridge) to Kukidolong from 6 am to 10 pm as a safety measure and given the road restoration work, it said.

DC advised the general public to take an alternative from Dimapur to Kohima for light vehicles via 7th Mile-New DC office-Shokhuvi-Razaphe-Pimla-Mhainamtsi-Jhornapani/Medziphema and vice versa, the report added.