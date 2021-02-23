Top StoriesRegional

Nagaland: Harsh Vardhan To Lay Foundation Of Medical College On Feb 26

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
38

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan will lay the foundation stone for the Medical College at the District Hospital of Mon in Nagaland on February 26.

Health Minister, Pangnyu on September last announced that the proposal for a new government medical college has been approved and sanctioned and in this connection a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Nagaland government and the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Health Minister, S Pangnyu Phom, MP Lok Sabha, Tokheho Yepthomi, Deputy CM Y Patton, Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, G. Kaito Aye, Minister of Planning & Co-ordination, Land Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu, Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation & Railways, Land Resources, P Paiwang Konyak alongwith others will be present at the foundation stone laying programme.

