Nagaland Registers 35 New Cases of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Nagaland on Saturday registered 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 5419, informed state health minister S Pangnyu Phom through his twitter handle.

He said that the new cases have been detected out of the 526 tests.

“Update! Out of 526 results received 35 +ve cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed,” health minister Phom tweeted.

The health minister informed that of the new cases, 23 have been detected in Dimapur district, 10 in Kohima district and 2 other cases have been reported from Zunheboto district.

The health minister also informed that 40 other patients, who earlier infected by COVID19, have recovered from the disease.

The tweet further reads as, “Also, State reports 40 recoveries of COVID-19 patients.”

Phom further informed that while 28 more patients have recovered from Kohima, 10 have recovered from Dimapur and 2 patients have recovered from Tuensang.

The deadly disease has claimed the lives of 10 patients so far while the deaths of five other positive patients are not COVID-19 related.

