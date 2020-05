Nagaland’s lone COVID-19 patient was discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday after being declared recovered, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Glad that 3 more patients are being discharged today.



# 2 Morigaon patients from MMCH, Ghy

# 1 patient from Civil Hosp, Golaghat



Additionally, one patient of Nagaland admitted at GMCH, Ghy is also being discharged.



Only 9 active cases remain, as on date.#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/8oe4CD0So5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 1, 2020

The patient, Raja Jain, is a 33-year-old resident of Dimapur.

Raja Jain had traveled from Kolkata to Dimapur on March 24. He was hospitalized there from April 8 to 10 but wasn’t tested for the virus.

Once his symptoms started to show, he was brought from Dimapur to Guwahati via ambulance and admitted at GMCH.