Nagaon: 2 Arrested Along With 49 Containers Of Drugs

By Pratidin Bureau
Two people were arrested along with contraband substances at Rupohihat Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

The two were arrested for peddling drugs in a drive against the drug menace by the Assam Police. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid and Ramijul Haque.

The two were caught along with drugs in their possession. They were arrested from Saidaria in Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, the police recovered 49 containers filled with drugs. They were also able to recover a motorcycle from the possession of the detained peddlers.

