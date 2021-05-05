Nagaon: 2 Held For IPL Gambling

By Pratidin Bureau
Two persons were arrested in Nagaon on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in IPL gambling.

Cash amount of Rs 9,32,000 was also seized from their possession.

As per reports, one Husni Mubarak was arrested by a team of Nagaon police following specific inputs. He is said to be the main mastermind in the gambling activity.

Upon interrogation, Mubarak revealed the name of another mastermind who has been working in Nagaon for last several years as a helper in a commercial establishment. He was identified as one Lalit Daga hailing from Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

Along with the seized cash, four mobile phones and sim cards were also recovered.

A local court later remanded both the accused to three day police custody.

