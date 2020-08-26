Nalbari: 13 Year Old Drowns To Death

In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, a 13 year old boy has drowned to death in Mukalmua of Nalbari district.

As per sources, the boy along with few of his friends went to take bath in a pond located nearby their house in No.3 Bartala village. While taking his bath, he unknowingly went towards the deeper side of the pond and drowned.

When he did not come out for a considerable amount of time, his friends alerted the locals and rescued him.

He was rushed to a Mukalmua hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The deceased identified as Pranjal Das, son of Jaleswar Das, was a class 8 student of Bartala High School. He was the only son in the family.

