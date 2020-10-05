Nalbari: Clash Over BJP Leader’s Visit, Many Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Several people including police officials were wounded in Nalbari when a clash broke out between BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah supporters and protestors who tried stopping the leader’s entry in the district on Sunday.

According to officials, police resorted lathicharge and fired in the air to control and disperse the mob.

The protestors had blocked Dhamdhama-Kadamtal road at Garbhitor village to prevent Borah from attending a meeting in the Kadamtal village for allegedly making provocative comments targeting a specific community. Thereafter, the protest led to a violent clash between the supporters and protestors.

The police failed to pacify both the sides and instead stones were pelted at the officials. Many were reportedly injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, Borah left the incident site and the meeting stood cancelled.

