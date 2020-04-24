Nalbari DC Bans Movement of people to Other Districts

The Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari district has put a ban on the movement of people to other districts after it has been declared as the ‘Red Zone’ for Coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy commissioner in an order said that no movement of people will be allowed from Nalbari to other districts and if anyone has to move to other places for any emergency they should take proper permission from the deputy commissioner.

The DC said that the same will be applicable for the government and non-government employees as well. He further stated that the prohibition of movement will continue until further notice from the deputy commissioner’s office.

It has also been instructed that if any person has to move to other places for treatment then they will have to take permission from the concerned authority and should apply with a proper channel.

The DC also announced the nearby areas of Mallapara which are sealed as ‘Buffer Zone’.