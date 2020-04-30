Top StoriesRegional

Nalbari & Golaghat declared as ‘Green Zone’

By Pratidin Bureau
Nalbari and Golaghat districts, which were earlier identified as red zones amid coronavirus outbreak, have now been declared as green zones, as the nation proceeds towards the end of an extended 19-day lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon district in lower Assam has been declared as Red Zone after four more COVID-19 positive cases detected from the district on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, a 16-year girl tested positive for Covid-19.

Addressing media persons in Bongaigaon, Assam health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “ We have decided to declare Bongaigaon district as Red Zone as the total number of positive cases in the district reached 5.”

Green zone indicates that no new corona-infected cases have emerged in the last 28 days, while the orange zone shows that no infected cases have been reported in the last 14 days.

The red zone indicates those areas where new cases have come up in the identified hotspots in the last 14 days.

