During an operation carried out by the Nalbari Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department on Thursday, a School Inspector was arrested for his involvement in a bribe case in Nalbari.

According to reports, the accused was identified as one Jushnarani Barman, who inspects the schools of Nalbari District. She demanded commission of Rs. 50,000 from a school that had received a construction fund.

Later she was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 as advance from the school staff.