Names of 20 Galwan Valley Martyrs Etched on War Memorial

The names of the 20 Indian soldiers who had achieved martyrdom in the line of duty while fighting against the aggressive Chinese PLA at the Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh area on June 15 have been etched on a war memorial in Eastern Ladakh.

As reported by Hindustan Times, this was confirmed by officials today.

The seven-hour-long deadly conflict between the outnumbered Indian Army and the intruding and expansionist Chinese side led to 20 casualties on the Indian side. Although the Indian Army inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese side, the latter has been reticent about disclosing the numbers, which, as per India’s assessment, is twice as much as those of India.

Among the casualties included Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar and soldiers from 16 Bihar, 3 Punjab, 3 Medium Regiment and 81 Field Regiment.