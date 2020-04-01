Narrow mindedness must be avoided in this hour of crisis: CM

By Pratidin Bureau
Narrow mindedness must be avoided in this hour of crisis: CM
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged the people of Assam to stand united in the fight against coronavirus. Addressing the media at Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati, CM Sonowal said that that this was not the time of narrow mindedness.

The CM also stressed on the need of staying united and strengthening the government’s efforts to overcome this challenge. Sonowal further appealed to the people not to panic but to stay aware and alert while maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The CM assured that the Assam government is working dedicatedly to contain the outbreak of this pandemic and reiterated that people from all sections of the society must pledge to overcome this challenge by staying united.

He also appreciated the roles played by doctors, nurses, lab technicians, safai karmi etc. along with Police, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Power, PHED and other such essential service providers in this hour of crisis.

