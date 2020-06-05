Nation Celebrates World Environment Day Amid COVID-19

The World Environment Day, which we celebrate on June 5 every year, is the United Nation’s primary channel that encourages worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The campaign was first held in 1974 with the theme “Only One Earth” during the first day of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. After the celebration of environment day started with a theme, every year the world celebrates the day with a different theme to save nature earth.

The major objective of this day is to spread awareness and to remind people that they have a role to play in preventing the loss of biodiversity and preserving nature for our future.

The day is observed over 100 countries and each year, it has a new theme that governments, corporations, communities, NGOs, and celebrities adopt to advocate environmental causes. The theme for the year 2020 is – ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’. The theme for the year 2019 was ‘Air pollution’.

Unlike the other years, this year also, the day is celebrated in Assam too keeping in solidarity with the other states and countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also greeted the people on the World Environment Day and urged the people to plant a sapling and pledge to build a pollution-free and greener Assam.

The CM in his tweet said, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay on June 5, let us all plant a sapling and pledge to build a pollution-free and greener Assam.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish people on this day and asked to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. “On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he twitted.

