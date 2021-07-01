National Doctors’ Day 2021: How Safe Are The Doctors?

Juthika Baruah

Doctors play a pivotal role in the physical and mental well-being of people not only on National Doctor’s Day but throughout their life. Whether COVID or any other pandemic, the doctors are those who stand beside the patients in every need but how safe are the doctors. A doctor has the responsibility towards society, towards their patients but is it not the responsibility of the people to respect the frontline workers.

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers around the globe. Doctor’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world.

Doctors are praiseworthy for their exemplary service during the COVID-19 pandemic not only in the country but in the entire world but at the same time their lives are also in threat as many doctors and healthcare workers have to face violent situations on-duty in various parts of the country.

The theme of Doctors’ Day in 2019 was “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment” which means that the problem should be eradicated and to make aware the people of their importance but it seems that this has not yet solved. It is since long that doctor has been targeted to face violence. Whatever may be the situation, it is the doctor who has to face the unruly behaviour of the people.

According to Indian Medical Association (IMA), 75 out of 100 doctors have become the victim of brutality but this is just the number of oral behavioural cruelty but the numbers of physical assault are also not less.

In Assam too, many doctors have been assaulted both physically and mentally during the pandemic and the recent case of Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was brutally attacked by a group of mobs at Udali COVID care center at Hojai during his duty has given a state of shock to the people.

Days after Dr. Senapati has been assaulted by the mobs, there was another case where a doctor at Biswanath tea garden has been assaulted. These are just the examples but there are many numbers of cases of doctors being assaulted but no action has been taken by the concerned authority or the government to punish the culprits.

According to a data revealed on May 24, 2021 by the Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, around 1 lakh 15 thousand doctors have lost their lives during their service in COVID-19 pandemic in the entire world.

Replying to a query at Lok Sabh in February, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that 174 doctors, 116 nurses and 199 health workers till February 2, 2021 who lost their lives during the pandemic have been registered.

According to an IMA data released on May 18, 2021, a total of 750 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic in India while 261 doctors died in the second wave.

From Prime Minister to Chief Ministers of different states have wished the doctors on this special day but what steps have been taken by the government to stop violence against the doctors. Are the wishes enough for the doctors, how can the government provide security to the doctors and healthcare workers have become a big question.

The doctors’ organizations in different parts of the country have staged protests against the violence that they have to face during their duties but how fruitful are the protests. Are doctors’ satisfied with the government’s move to stop the violence against them?

