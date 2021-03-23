National Film Awards: Documentary On Assam Biologist Wins Best Environment Film

A documentary on Assam’s conservation biologist Purnima Barman – The Stork Saviours bagged the best environment film award in the non-feature category of the 67th National Film Awards.

Primarily, the film revolved around the efforts taken by Barman to conserve the greater adjutant stork (Hargilla) and its habitat. The film also stresses how community women engaged themselves with Barman to save the endangered bird.

The film directed by Vijay and Ajay Bedi was announced as the best environment film on Monday at the National Film Awards.

Moreover, Assamese feature film Ronuwa – Who Never Surrenders directed by Chandra Mudoi also bagged the best film in the Assamese language category, while, Assamese feature film Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa by Prakash Deka on LGBTQ theme has been honoured with Jury’s special mention in the feature films category.

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards are given away by the President of India. This year the ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3 every year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was delayed by almost a year.