Understanding 3AC Ticket Cancellation Charges for Indian Railways e-Tickets

The Indian Railways has introduced the convenience of e-Tickets, allowing passengers to book their train tickets online through the IRCTC website. However, there may be situations where passengers need to cancel their e-Tickets due to unforeseen circumstances. It is important to understand the cancellation charges and procedures associated with 3AC (Third AC) tickets to ensure a smooth cancellation process and avoid any financial inconvenience.
Passengers have the option to cancel their e-Tickets on the IRCTC website until the chart preparation for the train has been finalized. Chart preparation for trains scheduled to depart before 12 noon usually takes place on the previous night. To cancel an e-Ticket, passengers need to log on to, navigate to the "Booked Tickets" section, select the ticket to be canceled, and proceed with the cancellation process by selecting the passengers to be canceled. The cancellation will be confirmed online, and the refund will be credited back to the account used for booking, similar to regular internet tickets.
The cancellation charges for 3AC e-Tickets vary based on the time of cancellation before the scheduled departure of the train. It is essential to note that the charges are applied per passenger. The following are the cancellation charges based on different timeframes:
Cancellation more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure:
AC First Class/Executive Class: Rs. 240/-
AC 2 Tier/First Class: Rs. 200/-
AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/AC 3 Economy: Rs. 180/-
Sleeper Class: Rs. 120/-
Second Class: Rs. 60/-
Cancellation within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure:
25% of the fare, subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned above
Cancellation less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure (until chart preparation):
50% of the fare paid, subject to the minimum cancellation charges mentioned above
It is crucial to consider the chart preparation time, which is the time when the final passenger chart is prepared from the Train Originating Station or the previous chart preparation station.
Once the reservation charts have been prepared, e-Tickets cannot be canceled. In such cases, passengers are advised to utilize the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing system for refund claims. Passengers can track the status of their refund cases through the tracking service provided by IRCTC. The following rules apply to cancellations after chart preparation:
No refund will be provided for confirmed reservation tickets if the ticket is not canceled or if the TDR is not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.
No refund will be provided for RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-Tickets if the ticket is not canceled or if the TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
In the case of a party or family e-Ticket issued for travel involving a combination of confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted passengers, a full refund of fare (less clerkage) will be provided for confirmed passengers. However, this refund is subject to the condition that the ticket is canceled online or an online TDR is filed for all passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.