Understanding 3AC Ticket Cancellation Charges for Indian Railways e-Tickets

Cancellation Charges

The cancellation charges for 3AC e-Tickets vary based on the time of cancellation before the scheduled departure of the train. It is essential to note that the charges are applied per passenger. The following are the cancellation charges based on different timeframes:

Cancellation more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure: AC First Class/Executive Class: Rs. 240/-

AC 2 Tier/First Class: Rs. 200/-

AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/AC 3 Economy: Rs. 180/-

Sleeper Class: Rs. 120/-

Second Class: Rs. 60/- Cancellation within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure: 25% of the fare, subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned above Cancellation less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure (until chart preparation): 50% of the fare paid, subject to the minimum cancellation charges mentioned above

It is crucial to consider the chart preparation time, which is the time when the final passenger chart is prepared from the Train Originating Station or the previous chart preparation station.