Natural Gas Pipeline Network To Double In 6 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while inaugurating the 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built at cost of ₹3,000 crore, said natural gas pipeline network across the country will be doubled in 5-6 yrs; CNG stations to be raised to 10,000 from current 1,500.

The prime minister said a gas-based economy is crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat and work is being done in the direction of ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid’.

“It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala. India is focusing on gas-based economy and lot of work is being done on ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid’. The gas-based economy is also crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said PM Modi.

“Natural gas pipeline network to be doubled in 5-6 yrs; CNG stations to be raised to 10,000 from current 1,500,” PM Modi added.

The 450-km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. which will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, an official release said.