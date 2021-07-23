Navjot Singh Sidhu Assumes Charge As Punjab Congress Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab Congress president in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday. Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads with each other for some time.

Navjot Singh Sidhu met CM Amarinder Singh at the Punjab Bhawan just hours ahead of taking charge of the state Congress chief. The meeting between Sidhu and Singh was “cordial”, as per a Congress leader, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Bhawan, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said Navjot Singh Sidhu met the chief minister over tea in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat. The two leaders sat next to each other and the meeting between them was cordial, he added.

Senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Partap Singh Bajwa and Lal Singh were also present. This was the first time in nearly four months that Sidhu and Singh met each other.

The chief minister’s media adviser tweeted pictures of the two leaders having a chat.

The Congress leaders will head to another venue where Sidhu will assume charge as the party’s new state unit chief.

Four working presidents of the Punjab Congress will also assume charge at the ceremony at the party’s state headquarters.

Singh, who reached from his farmhouse in Siswan, had invited party leaders for tea at the Punjab Bhawan.

Sidhu came from Patiala and went to the Punjab Bhawan shortly before Singh’s arrival.

Ministers, Congress MLAs and other senior party leaders were also present at the Punjab Bhawan.

