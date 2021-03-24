NDA To Retain Power In Assam: Times Now CVoter Opinion Poll

The Times Now CVoter opinion poll on Wednesday stated that Sarbananda Sonowal led NDA government will retain its power for the second time.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the government with a predicted 69 seats while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) projected 56 seats.

The expected range of Assembly seats is 65-73 for NDA, 52-60 for the UPA and 0-4 seats for others in Assam.

In the opinion poll, 39.7 per cent respondents said that the Congress-Mahajot alliance will manage to consolidate the Muslim vote bank, while, a slightly larger 41.6 per cent said no and 18.7 per cent of the respondents were not sure of it.

“On being asked whether the BJP’s relative silence on the CAA in Assam help it, or hurt its prospects, the citizens seemed to have made up their mind. A total of 44.6 per cent believed that the BJP’s silence on this issue will increase its winning chances while 25.2 per cent said that the saffron party’s silence on this issue will hurt its prospects. However, 15.8 respondents believed that this will have no impact on the outcome of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 while 14.4 per cent were unsure,” the Times Now report stated.

“On being asked if they thought CAA is a threat to indigenous Assamese language and culture, a whopping 50.9 per cent of the people surveyed said yes while 31.2 per cent said no. A total of 17.9 per cent of the respondents were not sure in this regard,” it added.