NDFB-S leader G Bidai returns to mainstream

Most wanted leader of Saoraigwra faction of NDFB, G Bidai returned to the mainstream on Wednesday. Bidai along with his deputy Batha came overground after NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra and general secretary BR Ferrenga along with around 50 cadres of the militant outfit recently returned to the mainstream.

Bidai was given a rousing welcome at Rangapara in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district. He was received by NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra and general secretary BR Ferrenga. Later, Bidai was taken to Dhigili designated camp of the NDFB amid tight security.

It may be mentioned here that recently NDFB-S cadres, led by B Saoraigwra signed Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with the Centre and state government.