NDFB(S) Platoon Commander killed in Ambush

A hardcore militant of banned outfit NDFB (S) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Chirang district.

According to police, Indian army unit in Chirang and Assam police launched a joint operation on Sunday at New Basti in Khungring .

The slain militant was identified as Sansula Basumutary alias B. Sotbangsa (Self Styled Platoon Commander of 16 Battalion of NDFB-S) and he hailed from Selekhaguri area under Runikhata police station. As per reports, he was active in Chirang district and was responsible for extortion, recruitment of new cadres and anti-national activities.

Security personnel had recovered two 7.65 mm pistols, two magazines, two hand grenades, two detonators, 15 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition, five rounds of 7.65 mm empty cartridge, four empty cases of AK-47 rifle, Rs 48,500 cash, 3 pairs of Canvas shoes; 3 Trousers; 3 check shirts; 1 blue coloured backpack; 1 plastic gunny bag, 1 plastic marketing bag, one mobile handset, SIM cards, five extortion notebooks, one torchlight and one black colour pouch from the area.

The anti-talk faction group of National Democratic Front of Bodoland is active in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts(BTAD) and some parts of Assam.