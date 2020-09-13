Top StoriesNationalRegional

“NE Can Be Economic Superpower” – Conrad Sangma

By Pratidin Bureau
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File Image)
CM of Meghalaya and National President of NPP Conrad Sangma said on Sunday that the northeast can become an “economic and political superpower” if the people and the NE states come together and if NPP gives the platform.

Sangma was speaking to the party workers at Wangoi assembly constituency in Manipur’s Imphal West district in connection with proposed upcoming by-elections in the state.

He urged the party workers to work hard and said, “Time is coming for the NPP to lead, that is why the 2022 election is very important. We all must work together because that is what the people of Manipur want and they are all looking towards the NPP to provide the leadership.”

He further said, “Not only the state of Manipur but also throughout the Northeast today because of the kind of value and kind of vision that we stand for which is to bring Northeast people together and to show that if the northeast people and states can come together and the NPP can provide the platform, our region can be an economic and political superpower.”

