NE Gets 1st COVID Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
The first COVID-19 hospital in the Northeast has been inaugurated on Friday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Inaugurating the hospital, the minister said that the GMCH Superspeciality hospital has been converted to full-fledged COVID hospital and the symptomatic patients will be admitted to this hospital.

The 180-bedded hospital has also a 60-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and some of the materials of UV radiation have been brought from Canada.

The minister said that the hospital costs around 150 crores and after the coronavirus pandemic gets over, the hospital will again function as a super-specialty hospital.

He further added that the state is successful to treat 5000 COVID patients with this new hospital.

