Nearly 16 Lakh To Appear For Medical Entrance Exam NEET Today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India will be conducted on Sunday after much delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

NEET UG will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm in 202 test cities. Around 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam.

The exam will be held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The NEET (UG) – 2021 will consist of one Question Paper containing 180 Multiple Choice Questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, received approval from the Supreme Court of India to conduct it as per schedule. The court rejected a plea filed by some students saying NEET was clashing with other exams.

“Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can’t be deferred on a plea of few students,” the top court said in the hearing.

For safe conduct of the exam amid COVID-19, the NTA has taken precautions. Before entering the exam hall, students will be provided with N95 masks and they are allowed to bring hand sanitizer bottles.

Mandatory frisking and dress code are among measures taken by the agency to ensure no student can adopt any unfair means (UFM) to clear the highly competitive exam.