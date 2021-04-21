Top StoriesHealthNational

Nearly 3 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, 2,023 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 1,82,553.

The total number of vaccinations in the country stands at 13,01,19,310.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 20. Of these, 16,39,357 were tested yesterday. (ANI)

