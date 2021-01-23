NEC Restricts Media Access To Amit Shah’s Visit

In a major turn of events, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has restricted access of free press to its plenary session which is underway in Shillong.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the chair of the plenary session today.

As per reports, the Council has handpicked only ten journalists.

According to the Council, the restriction has been imposed keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEC Secretary, Moses Chalai, was quoted saying in one of the media reports, “The auditorium is small and we have to maintain Covid protocols”.

Reportedly, the excluded journalists are appalled at the discrimination and have demanded the selection criteria for choosing the ten reporters.