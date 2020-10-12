NEET Result To Be Declared on Oct 16

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET Result 2020 on October 16 on the official website of NEET. Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam are requested to visit ntaneet.nic.in for the process of checking and downloading their respective NEET Result 2020, once released.

The Supreme Court has directed NTA to conduct a special exam of NEET on October 14, for candidates who could not appear for in the NEET Exam conducted on September 13 due to Covid-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones.

Check Your Result in the following process

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NEET 2020 Result’. (once released)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your ‘NEET Result 2020’ will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.