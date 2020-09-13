Nepal Landslide Kills 6, 26 Missing

Three villages of Nepal located in the east of Kathmandu swept away on Saturday night due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

Atleast six people have died and 26 are reported missing in the Barhabise area of Sindhupalchowk district, various news outlets reported.

An Associated Press report stated, “Rescuers and villagers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and are searching for the others”.

According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army and Police are conducting a search and rescue operation in the villages.