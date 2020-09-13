Top StoriesWorld

Nepal Landslide Kills 6, 26 Missing

By Pratidin Bureau
PIC COURTESY: ANI
49

Three villages of Nepal located in the east of Kathmandu swept away on Saturday night due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

Atleast six people have died and 26 are reported missing in the Barhabise area of Sindhupalchowk district, various news outlets reported.

An Associated Press report stated, “Rescuers and villagers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and are searching for the others”.

Related News

Covid Centre Attendant Arrested For Alleged Rape

Ladakh: Construction Of Sports Facilities To Be Launched

Govt Issues Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

Ex-RJD Leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away

According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army and Police are conducting a search and rescue operation in the villages.

You might also like
National

Ahmedabad: 452 Metal Items Operated From Man’s Stomach

Regional

COVID-19 Sivasagar: 18 new cases detected

Regional

Star campaigning blitz in Assam today

Regional

Assam Sahitya Sabha prepares Language policy

Top Stories

Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai With PoK

Regional

‘Queen’ Kangana lands in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...