Netaji’s Jayanti To Celebrate As ‘Parakram Divas’ From Now

The Centre has decided to be celebrated freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Divas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an event in Assam, where he distributed land ‘pattas’ to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous people on Saturday.

On Bose’s 125th birth anniversary today, PM Modi is all set to address ‘Parakram Divas’ celebrations and also officially inaugurate an exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Ahead of his plans on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, PM Modi tweeted, “Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country. #ParakramDivas.”

The Prime Minister will also visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an artists’ camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.

There was a cold war going on between the two political parties, as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also hold a grand parade in Kolkata ahead of PM Modi’s visit. She has requested people from all sections of the society and Indians who live abroad to blow a conch shell or do something similar for the occasion of Netaji’s jayanti.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) MP Saugata Roy also claimed that the central government has declared Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’ with the aim to reap political benefits ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.

It may stated that three days ago, the Centre and West Bengal government sparred over the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose as the Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announcing his birth anniversary to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Divas’ but the Trinamool Congress insisting the day should be celebrated as ‘Desh Prem Diwas’. CM Mamata Banerjee also demand that the day to be declared a national holiday in Netaji’s honour.