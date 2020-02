NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a goalless stalemate in the Hero Indian Super League at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday (February 7).

After a cagey first half, both sides had chances to clinch the game in the second half. However, profligate finishing meant the game finished goalless. Kerala are eighth on the table with 15 points while NorthEast United, who has not scored for five games in a row now, is a spot below with 12 points.