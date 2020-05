Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared Dinesh Ojha path, Tarun Nagar in the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati as a containment zone following the detection of a COVID-19 patient at the area.

Guwahati is one of the deadliest places to live in North-Eastern India as it has 144 active cases and every day it is growing exponentially.

As more and more people are found positive Guwahati’s capacity is soon going to be stretched to limits.