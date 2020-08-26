New Epidemic LSD Hits Cattle of Assam

The new epidemic Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has hit the cattle of Assam and experts have said that it is very important to create awareness among the farmers and awake the state government. Experts have also requested to buy goat pox vaccines from other states which is the only way to stop this epidemic.

Meanwhile, Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar in a series of tweets also made aware of the disease. “The new epidemic ( LSD) has hit cattle of Assam. It is very important to create awareness with farmers and awake our government.”

“Experts have requested to buy goat pox vaccines from other states. This is the only way to stop this epidemic,” he added.

He also urged the state agriculture and veterinary minister Atul Bora to act quickly. In yet another tweet mentioning Atul Bora Talukdar wrote,” Please act quickly. If this LSD going to spread amongst the cattle like the swine flu of pigs, then it is going to catastrophe for the farmers of Assam.”

“Moreover, cattle have a special place in every home. Get the vaccines very soon and go war footing,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has already issued an advisory regarding LSD, which the government has urged to be circulated widely among the farmer and the veterinarians.