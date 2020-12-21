New Lube Blending Plant For IOCL Inaugurated In Kolkata

A new state of art Lube Blending Plant for Indian Oil was inaugurated by the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in Kolkata on Monday. The new plant, which costs Rs 142 crores, is a step towards making India self reliant in its lubricant requirements.

According to an official press release, the project will not only meet requirements of the ever changing industrial domain, but also ensure quality products creation with the help of its NABL accredited laboratory and top notch product evaluation techniques.

The minister, while giving his address, said this inauguration of the Lube Blending plant in Kolkata is another chapter in the history of Eastern India’s development under the vision of Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi.

“Kolkata’s Lube blending plant will cater to the growing demand for lubricants in the eastern part of the country ,the existing plant’s capacity up gradation & augmentation along with the new state of the art blending plant will ensure availability of Servo grade of products to its customers in West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand & entire North East.”, he said.

Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, who was also present in the inauguration ceremony, said the plant is another step towards an “Energy Secured Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“The plant is just another stride towards an “Energy Secured Atmanirbhar Bharat” and will contribute to the economic growth of the country. With the philosophy of Pehle Indian Phir Oil ,IndianOil is fully geared up to provide its customers a wide variety of lubricants to all industrial sectors spanning across railways, engineering, fertilisers, steel, sugar, power and so on and so forth,” he said.

The Lube Blending Plant is strategically located in Kolkata’s port area, which has convenient access to the jetty allowing transportation of Base Oil and Additives. Sprawling over more than thirteen and half acres, the plant of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is among Eastern India’s largest lube blending plants.

Additionally, with an annual throughput capacity of over 100,000 kilo litres, the Lube Blending Plant will now produce more than 200 grades of world class Automotive oils, Industrial oils, Marine oils, Rail Roads oils, cutting, transformer & rolling oils, powering an entire nation on the move.

Below are the specifications of the plant –

Auto Batch Blenders that automate batch blending processes such as dosing, heating, mixing, rinsing and discharge with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency.

that automate batch blending processes such as dosing, heating, mixing, rinsing and discharge with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Simultaneous Metered Blending units providing a turnkey blending system with better blend efficiency and higher accuracy.

units providing a turnkey blending system with better blend efficiency and higher accuracy. Drum Decantation Units & Drum Heating Units for efficient handling of all kinds of additives.

& for efficient handling of all kinds of additives. Finished Product Manifold – a one of its kind of system in Asia – allowing multiple formations through flexible and customizable connections between any finished product tanks to the filler destination.

The press release further stated that this plant is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, and is a step towards empowering the indigenous infrastructure leveraging India’s technical competence which will result not only in being self dependent but also being vocal about our world class products which will come out of this plant.