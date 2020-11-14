Top StoriesWorld

New York’s Empire State Building Lit Up For Diwali

By Pratidin Bureau
40

New York’s iconic Empire State Building has been lit up from ground to top in orange to commemorate the festival of lights – Diwali.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut partnered with the Empire State Building and marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange on Friday.

“Happy #Diwali from NYC! We’re joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight! #ESBright,” tweeted Empire State Building.

Related News

Baijayant Jay Panda Appointed BJP Assam In-Charge

Parag Bhuyan’s Last Report: BJP Leader’s Attack…

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 131st…

COVID-19: Assam Registers 233 New Cases, 1 Death

Additionally, FIA also served about 10,000 meals in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under the Diwali Soup & Kitchen initiative which is aimed at taking Indian culture, tradition and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.

You might also like
Regional

Here’s the Phase-I voter turnout in NE States

National

COVID-19: 308 deaths, 9152 Positive Cases in India

Top Stories

Sivasagar: Lamps go out in backlash against CAA

World

Missing Texas Man eaten by his own 18 pet Dogs

Sports

Bhaichung Bhutia visits Guwahati to launch new VECTOR X FIFA Accredited footballs

National

Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across India

Comments
Loading...