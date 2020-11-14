New York’s Empire State Building Lit Up For Diwali

New York’s iconic Empire State Building has been lit up from ground to top in orange to commemorate the festival of lights – Diwali.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut partnered with the Empire State Building and marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange on Friday.

“Happy #Diwali from NYC! We’re joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight! #ESBright,” tweeted Empire State Building.

Additionally, FIA also served about 10,000 meals in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under the Diwali Soup & Kitchen initiative which is aimed at taking Indian culture, tradition and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.