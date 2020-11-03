News Breakfast @6

01. Sunrisers Beat Mumbai by 10 wickets

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha score fifties each, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad win the IPL match on Tuesday by defeating Mumbai Indians with 10-wickets.

02. Over 53% Voter Turnout In Bypolls To 7 Assembly Seats In UP

An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in the Uttar Pradesh assembly byelections for seven seats with 88 candidates.

03. Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut in a Mumbai court for making “baseless allegations” against him that “caused damage to reputation” in comments made to the media on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

04. JAM 2021 Application Correction Window Opens

JAM 2021 application correction window has been opened by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Candidates who would like to make correction in JAM application form 2021 can access the portal till November 10. The facility can be availed online at- jam.iisc.ac.in.

05. Bypolls: Moderate to High Voters Turnout For 54 assembly Seats Across 10 States

Moderate to high polling was recorded on Tuesday in by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states despite the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 68 percent turnout in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

06. Amid Road Blockade, Mizoram To Get Supplies From Manipur

Entering the seventh day of the economic blockade on National Highway- 306 linking Assam and Mizoram due to the ongoing border dispute, Mizoram food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte said that 8 Mizoram trucks carrying oil and LPG have started the journey from Manipur via Churachandpur on the National Highway-102B or Guite road after lifting the consignment on Tuesday.

07. Actor Vijay Raaz Held In Molestation Case, Gets Bailed

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz on Tuesday was arrested in Maharashtra’s Gondia district for allegedly molesting a woman crew member during a film shoot, a senior official said to PTI. The actor was produced before a court which granted him bail, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia, the report added.

08. Delhi Records Highest Single-Day COVID Cases

Delhi on Tuesday registered 6,725 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours making it the highest daily tally since the outbreak in the country.

09. JEE Proxy Scam: Bhargav Deka’s Desktop Seized

In the latest development in JEE Proxy Scam, the Azara Police on Tuesday conducted an investigation in the Global Edu Light Institute in Guwahati. Prime accused Bhargav Deka’s computer was recovered from the institute. Deka was taken along by the police while conducting the raid. During the investigation students database have been found in Deka’s computer, sources said.

10. Padma Vibhushan Violinist TN Krishnan No More

Padma Vibhushan Violin maestro T.N. Krishnan passed away on Monday in Chennai. 92-year-old Krishnan was a child prodigy. He is survived by wife Kamala, son Sriram Krishnan and daughter Viji Krishnan.

11. Kokrajhar: Rupsi Airport Ready For Operations

Rupsi Airport in Assam is ready to commence operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme and is likely to start from January 2021, an official statement from the Airports Authority of India said.

12. NDA Crosses 100-Mark In Rajya Sabha

The ruling NDA in Rajya Sabha crossed the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday. On the other hand, the Congress, which dominated the Upper House for a long time, is now down to 38 seats – its lowest ever tally – in the 242-member House after it lost two more seats to the BJP in the current elections, a PTI report stated.

13. Turkey Earthquake: 100 Dead, Nearly 1000 Wounded

The number of deaths rose to 100 in the horrific earthquake in western Turkey rose 100 and injured 994 on Tuesday, the country’s disaster authority said. The 7.0 magnitude quake also injured 994 people, authorities reported, with 147 still in the hospital.

14. Over 80% Turnout In Nagaland Bypolls

Over 80 per cent voting was recorded in the bypolls to the two Assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday. Over 70 per cent of the 13,641 voters cast their ballots in Southern Angami-1 while 89.80 per cent of the 43,242 voters exercised their franchise in Pungro Kiphir.

15. KKHSOU Signs MoU with NTF For Documenting Social History

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) for Documentation of contemporary Social History of Assam.