News Breakfast @6

01. Congress Comes Second In 2 UP Bypoll Seats

A day after the declaration of results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, in which the Congress failed to win any of the seven seats, the party drew comfort from its showing in two constituencies where it ended up as the runner-up. Congress candidates Arti Bajpai in Bangarmau and Kripa Shankar in Ghatampur came second after the BJP in the bypolls.

02. PM Modi, WHO Chief Discuss Matters On Combating COVID-19 Together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating COVID-19 pandemic, and also agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols.

03. Nagaland Bans Sale, Use Of Firecrackers Till Jan 31

Adhering to the orders of the National Green Tribunal on the ban of sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, the Nagaland government has announced a total ban on its use and selling till January 31 next year.

04. ULFA(I) Deputy C-In-C Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group ULFA (Independent) has surrendered in Meghalaya, initial reports said on Wednesday. Rajkhowa (originally Manoj Rabha) is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, a PTI report said.

05. Assam: Journalist Severely Wounded In Accident

A journalist was severely injured in a road accident on Wednesday evening. PratidinTime reporter Parag Bhuyan from Kakopathar was hit by a vehicle nearby to his house. Bhuyan was admitted to D.C.Borah Nursing Home, however, he was later shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital and is currently in a critical condition.

06. MOFPI Provides 50% Subsidy On Air Transportation From North-Eastern And Himalayan States

Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Operation Greens Scheme TOP to TOTAL, 50% transportation subsidy is now made available for air transportation for 41 notified fruits and vegetables from North-Eastern and Himalayan States to any place in India. Airlines will provide the transport subsidy directly to the supplier/consignor/consignee/ agent by way of charging only 50% of the actual contracted freight charges and will claim the balance 50% from MoFPI as subsidy.

07. Hopeful Of De-Escalation With China: Army

Army chief general M M Naravane on Tuesday said that he was hopeful that the Indian and Chinese militaries will be able to reach an agreement on disengagement and de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

08. Former Maoist With Rs 12 Lakh Reward Arrested In Maharashtra

A 45-year-old former Maoist Ramesh alias Hidma Madavi, carrying a reward of ₹ 12 lakh on his head, was arrested by the police of Maharashtra’s Gondia district from the insurgency-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday.

09. Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Australia Tour

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday departed for a two-month long tour of Australia where it will aim to build on the historic Test series win two years ago.

10. Australian Navy Ship Ballarat Visits Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India. After completing Phase I of quadrilateral Naval Exercise Malabar at Bay of Bengal,

11. Mamata Banerjee Demands More Local Trains

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Railway authorities to run more suburban trains to avoid overcrowding which will put passengers at a risk of contracting COVID-19.

12. Sputnik V Vaccine 92% Effective: Russian Health Ministry

Russia’s health ministry on Wednesday said that the country’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ is 92% effective according to interim trial results. The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global race to produce a vaccine that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the world economy.

13. Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary Resigns from BPF

Working President of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the party post on Wednesday. In his resignation letter, he said that it’s time to move on.

14. Assam SI Exam To Be Held On Nov 22

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card issuing date and exam date for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) of police on November 16 and November 22 respectively.

15. Air Pollution In Delhi Continues To Be Severe

The air pollution in Delhi continues to be in ‘severe’ category with most areas in the national capital reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400 though there is a slight improvement in the air on Wednesday than on Tuesday.