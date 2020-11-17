News Breakfast @6

01. Guwahati: 11 Imposters Dressed As Army Officials Arrested

In a shocking incident, eleven imposters masquerading as army officials carrying fake identity cards and wearing camouflaged uniforms were arrested in Guwahati on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Ganesh Das, Saurav Sharma, Dhiman Krishna, Joymoni Sharma, Nayanjyoti Gautam, Bijoy Moni Sharma, Dijen Sharma, Riponjoy Goswami, Rupam Sharma, Gyananda Das and Kaushik Bhuyan. The arrested persons belong to Patacharkuchi in Bajali, Baihata Chariali and Satharbari in Nalbari.

02. Guwahati: One Held For Attacking Journalist

In a major development, one person has been detained by the Palashbari police officials on Monday night in connection to the Asomiya Pratidin journalist Milan Mahanta who was tied to a light post and beaten up by miscreants for reporting on gambling activities in Guwahati’s Mirza on Saturday. The accused Diganta Das was living in hiding since the incident and based on a tip-off was apprehended at Lengapara in Maniari Tiniali.

03. SI Recruitment Exam On Nov 22, Admit Cards Released

After 64 days of the cancellation of the written test for the selection of 589 Sub Inspectors (SI) vacancies in Assam Police, the rescheduled exam will be finally held on November 22. Admit cards for the exam have been released on November 16 by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates who had applied for the exam in 2018 can download the admit card from the website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board.

04. Assam: Congress Leader Biswajit Ray Resigns From Party

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Biswajit Ray has resigned from his post after he was served a show-cause notice on Sunday. Ray was served the show cause notice for sharing stage with Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass at an election campaign meeting of the ruling party at Salakati in Kokrajhar on November 13.

05. Guwahati: Gandhi Mandap To ‘Go Blue’ On Nov 20

The Gandhi Mandap of Guwahati will go blue on November 20 along with other iconic buildings of India and the world keeping in solidarity with the child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on children’s lives, said UNICEF, Assam. The other places which will go blue on November 20 as part of the ‘Go Blue’ campaign are Rashtrapati Bhawan, Qutub Minar, India Gate and the Gateway of India among others.

06. BTC Elections 2020 Dates Announced

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) general elections would be held in two phases from December 7 this year, Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar announced on Tuesday. Voting in the first phase will be held on December 7, and the second phase will be on Deceember 10. The counting of votes will be on December 12.

07. More Female Voters Recorded In Mizoram

According to the draft electoral rolls published on Monday in Mizoram there are more female voters as compared to the male counterpart. There are 20,635 more female voters in the state, reported PTI. The total voters in the state are 7,97,795 voters, out of which, 3,88,580 are males, while, 4,09,215 females.

08. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s New Cabinet – Full List

Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar, after the formation of the new government, held the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which portfolios of ministers were announced. As many as 14 ministers took oath along with Mr Kumar on Monday evening – seven from the BJP, five from the JDU and one each from the HAM and VIP.

09. Shiv Sena Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On Death Anniversary

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to its founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. Sena’s alliance partner NCP President Sharad Pawar along with several state ministers, were also present in the ceremony in “smritisthal” (makeshift memorial) at Shivaji Park and paid homage to the Shiv Sena founder. The Chief Minister’s wife and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray were also present.

10. I&B Ministry Asks Digital Media To Limit FDI To 26%

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday issued a notice asking entities involved in the streaming of news and current affairs through digital media to comply with the Centre’s earlier order permitting 26% foreign direct investment under the government approval route to such entities. The ministry, in its notice, has laid out detailed actions to be undertaken by eligible entities to comply with the government’s September 2019 decision within a month.

11. Rename JNU After Swami Vivekananda: BJP Leader

BJP’s National General Secretary of Maharashtra, Goa, and Tamil Nadu CT Ravi demanded that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi should be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Ravi, who is not new to making controversial remarks, tweeted, “It was Swami Vivekananda who stood for the idea of ‘Bharat’. His philosophy and values signify the ‘Strength of Bharat’. It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat`s patriotic saint will inspire generations to come.”

12. UP: Minor Gang-Raped, Killed, Lungs Taken Out

In a horrific incident, a six-year old girl was found dead in Kanpur on Sunday, was gangraped and her lungs were taken out of the corpse by the killers to perform black magic which would help a woman give birth to a child, the police said to PTI on Monday. The victim was missing on the night of Diwali. The accused Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) — who were arrested on Sunday, had removed her lungs and delivered those to key conspirator Parshuram Kuril to perform black magic, ASP (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said to the agency.

13. PM Modi To Virtually Attend 12th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be virtually attend the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on Tuesday. This year’s theme is ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement the Prime Minister would attend the virtual summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,

14. Former Union Minister Jaysingrao Patil Quits BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil has resigned from the party on Tuesday stating that he was not given chances to properly work for the party. “I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me chance, hence I took this step,” Gaikwad Patil told PTI.

15. Delhi Govt To Shut Markets Emerging As COVID Hotspots

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government has sought the Centre’s go-ahead to allow it to shut markets for a few days as it might emerge as COVID-19 hotspots amid a surge in the national capital. Kejriwal’s remarks come a day after his government said that the city would not be put under another lockdown, adding that a third wave of COVID-19 had already peaked out.