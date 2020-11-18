News Breakfast @6

01. COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 969

Assam recorded three more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death tally to 969. The three deaths have been reported from Kamrup Rural and Tinsukia.

02. Rail Coaches With 800 Beds For Covid Treatment In Delhi

The Railways is making available coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station in the national capital while doctors and para-medics from paramilitary forces will man the coaches which will act as COVID care-cum-isolation facilities, the ministry spokesperson said.

03. UAE Suspends Issuance Of Visit Visas To 12 Countries

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors from Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya and Afghanistan until further notice, the Foreign Office said. The decision by the UAE authorities is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

04. Mamata Banerjee Asks PM Modi To Declare National Holiday On Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday on January 23 as a national holiday. She also urged PM Modi to personally see that the Centre takes appropriate steps to give a conclusive picture on the freedom fighter’s disappearance on August 18, 1945.

05. Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank’ said on Wednesday that despite opposition, final year college exams were held successfully in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Government took a firm stand that final year examinations must be held, because if students had been passed without exam, they would have been stuck with the `passed during COVID-19′ tag for all their lives, he said.

06. APSC Job Scam: Rakesh Pal’s Bail Plea Rejected Again

A special court in Guwahati on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of prime accused Rakesh Pal in the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash for job scam. Pal requested for bail in a FIR filed against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection to the APSC scam.

07. Bihar: 57% Ministers Declare Criminal Cases Against Them

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves. A PTI report quoted the poll group six (43 per cent) of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

08. Bengal: BJP Worker Beaten To Death, 1 Arrested

In a shocker from West Bengal, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Cooch Behar district on Wednesday morning. His family and the BJP allege that the assailants were members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP blocked the roads with the body in the evening and called for a local 12-hour bandh tomorrow (Thursday).

09. Ex-Goa Guv And BJP Leader Mridula Sinha Passes Away

Former Goa Governor and veteran BJP leader Mridula Sinha has passed away on Wednesday, just 10 days ahead of her 78th birthday. Born on November 27, 1942, at Chhapra village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, she was a prolific and renowned Hindi writer. She served as Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019.

10. TMC’s “Mark Yourself Safe From BJP” Campaign Crosses 10 Lakh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday said that it’s digital campaign “Mark Yourself Safe From BJP” has crossed the 10 lakh mark with a month. Bengal’s ruling party TMC had launched the campaign on October 23 to inform the people about the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the country before the state polls in 2021.

11. Mizoram: Youth Congress Seeks Action Against 4 MLAs

The Youth Congress on Wednesday has submitted a petition to Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai calling for legal action against three ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators and one independent MLA for holding ”office of profit”, reported PTI. According to the petitioner Youth Congress state chief Lalmalsawma Nghaka, the four legislators are drawing salaries from Mizoram University (MZU), while, enjoying the facilities extended to MLAs.

12. Mumbai Cops Summon Kangana Ranaut, Her Sister

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were asked to appear before them by Mumbai police on November 23 and 24 respectively over their “objectionable comments” on social media aimed at spreading communal tension. Prior to this, Mumbai police summoned the actor and her sister on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to do so. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so as well.

13. Assam Govt Arranges COVID Test in Airport for Incoming Passengers

The Assam Government has changed the norms of the COVID-19 test for people arriving in Guwahati. The COVID test for the incoming flight passengers will be conducted at Guwahati Airport itself instead of Sarusajai, informed State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

14. Anti-CAA Protest Held At Guwahati Club

Anti-CAA Coordination Committee on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register Of Citizens (NRC) at the Guwahati Club Rotary.

15. Congress Opens Doors for Alliance with BPF: Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that the Congress opened its doors for Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) for alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls to be held in 2021.