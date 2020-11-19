News Breakfast @6

01. Ahmedabad Imposes Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose a night curfew on the city as the number of coronavirus cases witnessed a surge. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order starting from November 20.

02. Salman Khan Tests Negative for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said. Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the insider added.

03. Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 211040

Assam registered 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the tally to 211040. The new cases have been detected out of the 22790 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, informed Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

04. Indian Army Carrying Out Pinpoint Strikes at PoK

The Indian Army is carrying out “pinpoint strikes” on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pakistani military’s unrelenting efforts to push the maximum number of terrorists into India before the onset of harsh winters, sources in the security establishment said on Thursday.

05. Centre Declares Road Connecting Majuli as National Highways

Responding to State Government’s appeal, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Central Government has declared the roads connecting the existing National Highway-715 near Jorhat with Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli as National Highways (NH) 715K under National Highways Act, 1956.

06. 18-Year Old To Take Over Assam CM’s Twitter Account

For the very first time, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal‘s Twitter account will be taken over by an 18-year-old, in a symbolic gesture to support children’s empowerment and participation. Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh will take over the CM’s Twitter account between 9 – 11 am on Friday and shall share her opinion on #Reimagining Education in Assam, in a post-pandemic world.

07. Assam: BJP Prez Ranjit Dass Hints At Strained Ties with BPF

Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Thursday again hinted at splitting the alliance with Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF). The issue of breaching the alliance will be taken up in New Delhi on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Dass said that the alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will continue.

08. Bihar Education Minister Quits Hours After Taking Charge

Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered a controversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursday tendered his resignation, barely three days after being sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

09. Main Dome of Kamakhya Temple Adorned in Gold

The gold plated main dome of Kamakhya Temple was unveiled by the temple authorities on Thursday. The dome was unveiled by conducting a small ceremony inside the temple premises in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three pitchers on the dome have been plated in gold which was donated by the Reliance Industries Group. The Reliance Group donated 20 kgs of gold to give the dome a new look.

10. Guwahati: Artists Detained For Painting Akhil’s Graffiti

While painting a graffiti of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi few artists were detained by Basistha Police in Guwahati on Thursday morning. The graffiti was made on the walls of the flyover near Games Village.

11. Delhi to Fine Rs. 2000 for Not Wearing Masks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a steep Rs 2,000 fine — up from the current Rs 500 — for those caught without masks, to prevent the surge of COVID-19 that’s in its third week. The Chief Minister also appealed to all political parties and social organizations to distribute masks at public places in Delhi.

12. Tiwa Council Elections On Dec 17

The Tiwa Autonomous Council Election in Kamrup Metropolitan district would be conducted from December 17, 2020. An expected 78,180 voters would be exercising their franchise across six constituencies of the district – Digmoria, Digaru, Khetri, Sonapur, Ampri and Phong Ari.

13. Guwahati: Pink Buses To Come Up In 2021

The Assam State Transport Corporation will launch pink buses exclusively for female commuters and elderly persons in Guwahati. The buses that would be called ‘Brahman Sarathi’ will be launched at the beginning of 2021. 15 buses will be allocated initially in the capital city.Furthermore, no fare will be charged for the commuters.

14. J&K: 4 Militants Killed In Encounter

Four militants were neutralized in an encounter with security forces along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning, reported various news outlets. During the incident that took place near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, a police man was severely wounded as well.

15. United Workmen Union Stages Protest At Guwahati Refinery

The United Workmen Union at Guwahati Refinery staged protest against the anti-labour polices of the Centre and State government on Thursday. All the workers raised their voices against the privatization of public sector enterprises, while, the union also protested the recent price hike of essential goods and other products.