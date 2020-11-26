News Breakfast @6

01. Ghy: 9600 Prohibited Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

The Assam CID on Thursday afternoon seized 9600 bottles of prohibited cough syrup (brand name “ESKUF”). The estimated market value of the seized consignment of prohibited cough syrup is Rs. 30 lakhs(approx).

02. Nepal, China To Give Out Revised Height Of Mt.Everest

Nepal and China will jointly announce the revised height of Mt Everest, the world’s highest peak, probably during the upcoming visit of the Chinese defence minister to the Himalayan nation, PTI stated. The Nepal government aimed to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons.

03. Centre Releases CAA Rules For Application Procedure

In a major development, the central government has recently released the rules for the Citizenship Act 1955 (57 of 1955) and finalised the draft of the application form. The last deadline for finalization of the draft application form was November 2.

04. Cyclone Nivar Claims 5 Lives In Tamil Nadu

Five persons have been killed due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, according to a News18 report.“It was a very serious cyclone. Due to measures taken by the state government, things are very much in control. As of now only 3 deaths have been reported while 3 people were injured. 101 huts damaged, and 380 fallen trees removed. There is a complete restoration of essential services. There is no problem of drinking water, electricity, or any healthcare,” Mishra told ANI.

05. Kerala Declares 2-Day Mourning On Maradona’s Death

Kerala government has announced a two day state mourning starting from Thursday to pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona. Football has had a stronghold in states such as Kerala and West Bengal and thousands have mourned the football giant’s death. Maradona visited Kerala in 2012 and Bengal in 2008 and 2017.

06. Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests COVID-19

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Gopal Rai tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to: “After initial symptoms, a coronavirus test was done which has been reported as positive. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days please take care of yourselves and get tested.”

07. India Cannot Forget 26/11 Attack: PM Modi

As India mourned the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India can never forget the attack planned by Pakistan and claimed that India has been combating terrorism with new policy and new method.

08. J&K: 2 Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack

Two Indian Army jawans were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, police officials said to news agency ANI on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred near the HMT area of Srinagar.

09. SI Exam Scam: GHC Rejects Bail of Kumar Sanjit Krishna

The Gauhati High Court denied bail to the prime accused of SI exam recruitment scam of Assam Police and former Superintendent of Police of Karimganj Kumar Sanjit Krishna. Krishna along with eight others had applied for the bail.

10. Tarun Gogoi Cremated with Full State Honours

The last rites of the former central minister and seven times MP Late Tarun Gogoi have been performed with full state honours at Navagraha crematorium on Thursday at around 3:30 pm. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other political leaders and fan followers attended the funeral.

11. MP: 1 dead, 45 Injured After Wedding Bus Overturns

In a tragic incident on Thursday, an elderly woman was killed and at least 45 other members of a wedding party were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district.

12. Farm Bill Row: Tear Gas, Water Cannon Used As Protests Intensifies

Thousands of farmers protested against the Centre’s new farm laws as part of their “Delhi Chalo” protest March call where they are trying to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital. Water cannons and also tear gas were used at least twice to disperse them and stop them from going to Delhi. Section 144 of the CrPC was also imposed in Haryana to prevent assembly of protesters. Nearly 100 farmers have been put under “preventive custody”.

13. Assam Govt Drafts Anti-Love Jihad Law: Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday confirmed that the state government has drafted a law against ‘Love Jihad’ to curb deception in cases of marriage. This was stated to newS channel Republic TV World. Mr Sarma said that the bill will be enacted after the BJP-led government is re-elected to power in 2021 Assam Assembly polls.

14. Dibrugarh: Five Killed In Road Accident

In an unfortunate incident, five people were killed in a road mishap that took place in Dibrugarh’s Lepetkata on Thursday morning. According to sources, the incident happened at National Highway 37 when the bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling in lost control and hit a parked trailer truck. As the vehicle was in high speed, the impact killed all five occupants inside. They were enroute Dibrugarh town from Dhemaji.

15. WB Govt Health Scheme Expanded To Include All

Months ahead of the 2021 state polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expanded the state-run “Swasthya Sathi’ health scheme to cover the entire population of the state. The decision will be applicable from December 1, 2020, Banerjee announced.