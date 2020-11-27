News Breakfast @6

01. Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes To Travel Across Assam: Gaurav

The ashes of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who was cremated on Thursday, would be first taken to Titabor assembly constituency, which he had represented for four terms, and then to other parts of Assam, his son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said. During his final days at the hospital, the state’s longest-serving chief minister had told the doctors that he wanted to visit Titabor, and then to other parts of the state, and call a press conference to tell people about the dreams that he had nurtured, Gaurav told reporters after performing the last rites of his father.

02. Parties Gear Up Campaign For BTC Polls

While Assam mourned the death of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi following his funeral procession on Thursday, the campaigning for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTAD) was extensively carried out. On Thursday some BTAD groups including Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and others continued to campaign.

04. BTC Polls: BJP Releases Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh released its election manifesto for the upcoming BTC polls to be held on December 7 and 10. The election manifesto was released at Triveni Bhawan in Kokrajhar in the presence of its party president Ranjit Dass, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dilip Saikia, and Biswajit Daimary. Releasing the manifesto, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the party has emphasized on 50 issues of the BTC region. “The corruption and commission raj in the BTC will be stopped once BJP comes into power in the area. This saffron party will adhere to follow BTC accord. We will also decide if any village of the border wants to enter BTC,” said Himanta while speaking to reporters.

05. TAC Elections: 35 Constituencies Decided For BJP, 1 For AGP

BJP MP Horen Singh Bey on Friday stated that out of the 36 constituencies for Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) elections, 35 will be allotted to BJP and one will be given to AGP. This was informed during a press meet at BJP state office today. The TAC has 36 constituencies spread in four districts – Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (M). It has 404 polling stations with 4,33,194 voters – 2,18,240 males, 2,14,952 females and 2 third gender.

06. Protests In Meghalaya Over Non-Implementation Of ILP

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Friday staged a protest in Meghalaya demanding immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). Rallies were taken out in the state capital and the districts with the protestors carrying black flags and banners being put up in various parts. Shops were shut down and movement of vehicles was also disrupted for some time.

07. Lakhimpur: Two Killed After Bike Falls Into Gorge

In a tragic incident on Friday, two persons were killed after their bike in which they were traveling lost control and fell into a gorge in Lakhimpur’s Nadika. Sources say the bikers were on the way towards Bongalmara from Laluk and were reportedly riding erratically without a license plate. The accident happened on the bridge above river Singra when they lost control and fell into the gorge. Both of them died on the spot.

08. Assam Records 149 New COVID Cases

Assam recorded 149 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the active caseload to 3272. The active cases rate is 1.54 %. The new cases were detected out of 25844 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 0.58% and Kamrup Metro reported 45. Meanwhile, 160 COVID patients were discharged today. The recovery rate stood at 97.99 % with 208065.

09. Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan Next Year In Mizoram

Mizoram education Minister Lalchandama Ralteon on Friday notified that all schools in the state will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Due to the lockdown, schools and other educational institute are closed since March. Regular classes however were resumed for students of Classes 10 and 12 on October 16, but were suspended after eight days of activity following the detection of COVID-19 infection among several students.

10. Senior Leader Of AGP Bani Das Quits Party

Senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Filmmaker Bani Das has resigned from the party. With the aim of making the regional party powerful, Das has also served as the spokesperson of the party. Resigning from the party, Das said that the party has always disappointed him and the other members of the party. He further stated that he decided to quit the party as he realized that there is no opportunity to take forward the strategy of the regional party.

11. Guwahati: Traffic Constable Dies In Accident

A traffic constable of Basistha police station died in an accident on Wednesday night after he was hit by a truck in front of the Gurudwara in Basistha Chariali. The constable identified as Mintu Das was returning home from duty while he met with the accident and died on the spot. The truck was later seized by the Basistha police.

12. Farmers Protest: Thousands Headed To Delhi

Thousands of farmers headed to the national capital on Friday with their echoes for a rollback of three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September growing stronger. Thursday witnessed high-voltage face-offs between police personnel and the protesting farmers, who forced their way and entered Delhi’s adjoining areas like Panipat, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, and Jind. The farmers, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, in their “Delhi Chalo” march are demanding the ruling dispensation agrees to hear their objections on the clearance of farm laws which, collectively, have paved way for agribusinesses to freely trade farm produce without restrictions, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of essential commodities for future sales and lay down new rules for contract farming.

13. MIG-29K Trainer Jet Crashes, 1 Pilot Rescued

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft has been crashed over the Arabian Sea on Thursday evening. The Navy says one pilot has been rescued while a search by air and surface units are in progress for the second pilot. The Indian Navy said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.

14. Union Minister Tomar Invites Farmers For Talks, Urges To End Protest

As protests against the new farm bill continue to get worse, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday requested the farmers to end their protest and offered to have a talk next week on December 3. “The government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. We have invited farmers’ organisations for another round of talks on 3rd December. I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter,” Mr Tomar told news agency ANI.

15. SC Extends Interim Bail Of Arnab Goswami

The interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment to suicide case will continue till the Bombay High Court disposes of their plea, said the Supreme Court on Friday stating that the judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment. The apex court had granted interim bail to Goswami on November 11, saying it will be ”travesty of justice” if personal liberty is curtailed.