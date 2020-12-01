News Breakfast @6

01. BTC Polls: Congress-AIUDF Gear Up For Campaign

Over a discussion held in Dispur’s MLA Hostel on Tuesday, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Assam Pradesh Congress have decided to start the campaign in alliance for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. AIUDF would be fielding candidates in six constituencies, while, Congress would field candidates in 13 constituencies.

02. Farmers’ Bodies Asked To Submit Specific Issues: Govt

In a nearly three-hour-long meeting that still remained at a deadlock, the central government has asked farmers’ bodies to submit specific issues related to three new farm laws by Wednesday, an official release stated. Based on the submitted issues, the next round of talks will be held between the government and the farmers’ bodies on December 3.

03. Arunachal: Dam To Come Up On Brahmaputra

The central government of India is planning to construct a multipurpose reservoir on River Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to offset the impact of construction over a hydro-power project in Tibet, a senior official of the Jal Shakti ministry said to PTI. Commissioner (Brahmaputra and Barak) in the Jal Shakti ministry T S Mehra said the multi-purpose 10,000 MW hydropower project is under consideration.

04. UNESCO Calls For Timely Investigation Into Parag Bhuyan’s Death

In a major development, director-general of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay has asked Indian authorities to ensure timely investigation and “shed light” on the mysterious death of journalist Parag Bhuyan. “I deplore the death of Parag Bhuyan,” Azoulay said in a statement posted on the UNESCO website.

05. AEGCL Announces 341 Vacancies, Registration From Dec 9

The recruitment drive for the posts of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager has been officially announced by Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) on Tuesday to fill 341 vacancies in its department. The online registration process for the same will begin on December 9, 2020.

06. Nirav Modi’s Remand Extended

Nirav Mod has been further remanded in custody on Tuesday by a court in London hearing India’s extradition request for the diamond merchant, PTI reported. The hearing comes in connection with the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

07. CM Sonowal Inaugurates 1st Phase Of Water Supply Project

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of South West Guwhati water supply project under JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) on Monday in Guwahati’s Jalukbari. The water supply project, which is implemented under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), will cater to four District Metering Areas (DMAs) under the Kamakhya Distribution Zone of the project.

08. 2nd Cyclone To Hit Tamil Nadu In Same Week

A cyclone is likely to hit the southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. In case of its landfall, it would be recorded as the second cyclone in a week.

09. PM Modi, Amit Shah Greets BSF On Its Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Border Security Force, which guards the country’s international border, on its raising day and said India is proud of it. The BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protecting the nation and assisting citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!, he said in a tweet.

10. Cachar: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and at least five were left injured in a major accident that took place in New Bazaar area of Cachar district on Monday night.

11. Assam: CM Sonowal Launches Orunodoi Scheme

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal formally launched the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme on Tuesday at Numali Jalah Parade Ground, Amingaon in the presence of Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sonowal thanked finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team for their efforts in implanting the ambitious scheme.

12. All COVID Centres, Shelters Closed Down In Assam: Himanta

Assam health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government has closed all COVID Care Centres and temporary shelters in Assam as a substantial decline in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed of late. “Patients are now being treated in hospitals such as Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and the COVID Care Hospital at Kalapahar,” Sarma said.

13. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Backs Farmer’s Protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, has defended the farmer’s protest in Delhi saying that the situation is “concerning”. He added that that Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protest. “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, backing Indian farmers who have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws, noting that the situation is “concerning”, the Canadian Prime Minister said.

14. Urmila Matondkar Likely to Join Shiv Sena Today

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is likely to join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Bollywood actor will join the Shiv Sena on December 1. She will be holding a press conference at 4 pm on Tuesday to make an announcement about her political future.

15. UP: 3 Arrested for Setting Journalist on Fire

Uttar Pradesh police arrested three persons including the son of a village Pradhan who allegedly killed a 37-year old journalist and his friend last week by setting them on fire with sanitizer. Rakesh Singh Nirbhik who used to write for a Lucknow-based newspaper Rashtriya Swaroop were found with severe burn injuries inside the journalist’s home in a village in Balrampur along with his friend Pintu Sahu (34) on Friday last. While Sahu already died, Nirbhik has been rushed to a Lucknow Hospital where he died a few hours later.