News Breakfast @6

01. Meeting Between Farmers & Government Cancelled

No meeting will be held between farmers and government on Wednesday. A proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government’s proposal, says Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha.

02. New Parliament Building ‘s Foundation Stone To Be Laid By PM Modi On Thursday

New Parliament building, whose foundation stone will be laid by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, is an intrinsic part of vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for first time after independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

03. Arnab Goswami Moves Bombay HC In TRP Manipulation Scam

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moves Bombay High Court seeking stay to further investigation by Mumbai Police in alleged TRP manipulation scam.

04. France To Build New Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

France will build a new, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to replace its Charles de Gaulle carrier by 2038, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday. Macron framed the decision to use nuclear reactors to propel the future warship as part of France”s climate strategy, stressing its lower emissions compared to diesel fuel.

05. BTC Polls: Campaigning Ends For II Phase

Campaigning for the Bodo Territorial Council’s second phase elections came to an end on Tuesday evening. Top leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma of Bharatiya Janata Party, Hagrama Mohilary of Bodoland People’s Front, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s Pramod Boro, led massive rallies and public meetings. Polling for the 19 seats will be conducted on December 10.

06. 4 Lions At Spanish Zoo Test COVID +VE

In yet another shocking development, four lions at Spain’s Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second case among big cats to have contracted the virus. According to Reuters, three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, tested positive in a PCR test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

07. Assam: COVID Deaths Near 1000

Assam registered two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the death tally of the state to 997. The death rate of the state now stood at 0.46 per cent.

08. Tripura: 3 Kidnapped By Suspected NLFT Militants

Three workers, including a supervisor of the India-Bangladesh border fencing works, were kidnapped by suspected militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) from Tripura on Monday.

09. Mt Everest 86cm Higher: Nepal-China

Nepal and China announced that the revised height of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency stated. It is about 0.86 metres or 86 centimeters more than the previous measurement done by Survey of India in 1954.

10. 3 Rohingya ‘Infiltrators’ Apprehended In Cachar

Assam police on Sunday evening apprehended three Rohingya women who fled from Vairengte police station in Mizoram. They were caught in Dholaikhal in Cachar district and were later handed over to Mizoram police.

11. Reliance Jio to Roll-Out 5G Services from 2021

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G services in India from the second half of 2021, announces company’s CEO Mukesh Ambani who took the lid off the news at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress.

12. Jet Airways To Resume Operations by Summer, 2021

Jet Airways (India) Ltd is likely to resume operations from this summer, said its new promoters, Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital who is planning to start domestic and international flights with all the slots that were available to the airline before it stopped operations.

13. Meghalaya: Night Curfew Extended Till Dec 15

The night curfew in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya under Section 144 CrPC has been extended by another week to curb the spread of COVID-19. The night curfew imposed between 10 pm to 5 am has been extended in the district from December 8 to December 15.

14. AASU’s ‘Gana Hoonkar’ on Dec 12 Against CAA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 other organizations will observe ‘Gana Hoonkar’ programme on December 12 throughout the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanding justice for the five martyrs during the anti-CAA movement held last year.

15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Under House Arrest

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned after visiting the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.