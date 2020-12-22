News Breakfast @6

01. Only Regional Force Should Govern BTC: Hagrama

Shortly after the issuance of the Gauhati High Court’s order on Tuesday directing the newly formed Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to prove majority in the recently held election by December 26, Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary said all regional parties should be united and only a regional force should govern BTC.

02. CBSE Board Exams Post Feb: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said that the upcoming CBSE standard X and XII examinations would be held only after February next year. In a live interaction with teachers today, the education ministry said the decision on finalising the dates will be taken later by the government.

03. Air Pollution Killed 1.7 Mn Indians In 2019

1.7 million deaths (18 per cent of the total deaths) in India were recorded due to air pollution last year taking the economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from the pollution to ₹ 2,60,000 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP.

04. Arunachal: 53% Voter Turnout In Municipal, Panchayat Polls

53 per cent voters exercised their franchise for Municipal and Panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior official at the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The fate of 36 candidates is in the hands of a total of 4,89,423 voters. A total of 2,58,894 electorates including 1,23,989 female voters and 7,080 voters on election duties cast their votes till 4 PM, a PTI report said.

05. 21-Year Old With Cerebral Palsy Cracks JEE Mains

Tuhin Dey, a 21-year old who suffers from cerebral palsy, has secured Rank 438 in the JEE(Mains) exam this year and got admission in information technology at the Indian Institute of Engineering science and Technology in West Bengal’s Shibpur.

06. Suresh Raina Among 34 Arrested In Mumbai Nightclub Raid

Former international cricketer Suresh Raina is among 34 arrested for violating COVID-19 pandemic prohibitory regulations imposed by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday at a night club in Mumbai. Along with Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and interior designer Suzanne Khan, the ex-wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan were also arrested who were later released on bail.

07. Shah To Visit Assam On Dec 26, Few Oppn Leaders Likely To Join BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26 and hold few government and party programmes, Assam BJP leader and MLA Numal Momin said on Tuesday. During his visit, several Opposition MLAs and leaders including former cabinet minister and sitting Congress MLA Ajanta Neog will join the BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls in Assam.

08. 2 More UK Returnees Test COVID +ve At Kolkata Airport

Two more passengers from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata aiport, health department said on Tuesday. They arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday night along with 222 other passengers. Earlier today, one passenger who landed at Chennai from UK and another five who landed in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. However, it was not clear whether they carried the new strain of virus from the UK.



09. Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata

A massive fire broke out today at a number of huts near a busy road in Kolkata. 15 fire engines are at the spot to control the fire. The fire broke out this evening at the huts near the Bengal Chemical Industries, just off the EM Bypass in the city’s north. Traffic at the busy road has come to a halt.

10. “I Gave ‘Go Corona Go’ Slogan, Now Cases Subsiding” – Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that the slogan “Go Corona Go” which he gave earlier on February is showing its power, and the cases are subsiding due to the same. He also said that the vaccine for the virus will be available within a month or two.

11. Huge Anomalies Reported In Digital India Mission

In a recent development, a big scam came to light on Monday in Assam while the Digital India Mission asked bribes to provide jobs. Reportedly, a vicious circle demanded 14,500 rupees as advance money for a clerk post and assured that they will get a salary of Rs. 38,200 per month.

12. Arunachal: 2 OIL Employees Abducted from Changlang

In a sensational incident, two employees of M/S Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited from the Innao area under Diyun police station have been kidnapped in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday evening. The abducted employees have been identified as drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51), a resident of Sivasagar district and radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from Bihar.

13. PM Modi Receives ‘Legion of Merit’ Honour By Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump presented the prestigious ‘Legion of Merit’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries and the emergence of India as a global power.

14. Night Curfew In Pune Till January 5 Amid Fears Of New Covid Variant

After the Maharashtra government on Monday declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state, the Pune police imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night. It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5, said the order issued by senior police officer Ravindra Shisave.

15. Sister Abhaya Murder: 28 Years Later, Kerala Catholic Priest, Nun Convicted

A special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday delivered its verdict in a 28-year-old murder case as it held a Catholic priest and a nun guilty. Sister Abhaya, 21, was murdered and her body was dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992. Father Thomas Kottoor, who was a Vicar and taught Sister Abhaya psychology at Kottayam’s BCM College, and Sister Sephy, who stayed in the same hostel as Sister Abhaya and was de facto in-charge of the hostel have been convicted.