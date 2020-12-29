News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Govt Issues SOPs For School Reopening From Jan 1

The Assam Government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for school reopening from January 1. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the classes will be held regularly from the first day of January.

02. Speaker Suspends Rupjyoti Kurmi From Assembly

Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi has been expelled from the house on the second day of its winter assembly session on Tuesday. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami in a strict order expelled Kurmi for interrupting the question-answer session in the house. Kurmi wanted to raise the issue of the Naga police who set up camps at Mariani. According to the speaker, the issue cannot be raised during the question-answer session.

03.Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala Join BJP

Former Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at its party head office in Hengrabari. Former BPF MLA Bolendra Mushahary also joined the saffron party in the presence of its President Ranjit Dass and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

04. Guwahati Police Issues Guidelines For New Year Celebrations

Amid new mutant coronavirus strain from UK, Guwahati police on Tuesday issued guidelines for party-goers for New Year celebrations on December 31. The order was passed by Police Commissioner of Guwahati Munna Prasad Gupta.

05. BTC: Governor’s Nominated Members Take Oath

In a recent development on Tuesday, Bodoland Territorial Council speaker Katiram Boro administered the oath of office and secrecy of the six governor nominated members in the presence of the Council’s CEM Pramod Boro and other executive members in Kokrajhar.

06. Farmers’ Protest: Thousands March To Raj Bhavan In Patna

Thousands of farmers marched towards Patna’s Raj Bhavan on Tuesday demanding the scrapping of centre’s newly implemented farm laws that have ignited massive demonstrations in several parts of the country. Police at the scene blocked the protest using barricades and batons, resulting in a clash between them and the farmers.

07. Four Assam Men Arrested In Goa For Murder

Four migrant labourers from Assam have been arrested in Goa’s Margao area for allegedly killing a 26-year old man after a brawl erupted between them at a beach on Monday. According to PTI, the four accused killed one Khegan Nath, also a migrant labourer from Assam, in South Goa after they all consumed alcohol. The reason of the fight however remains unclear.

08. Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Chairman Found Dead

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda was found dead on a railway track near Kadur of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning. A suicide note was also recovered from the site. According to reports, Dharmegowda’s body has been taken to the Shimoga government hospital for further investigation.

09. Arnab Goswami Paid BARC Ex-CEO To Rig Republic’s TRP: Cops

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami paid lakhs of rupees to the CEO of BARC, the TV rating agency Partho Dasgupta to rig the channel’s TRP since its launch in 2017, said Mumbai Police in a remand note submitted to a magistrate’s court on Monday.

10. Won’t Launch Political Party, Says Rajinikanth

Just a day after being released from a Hyderabad hospital, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he would not be making his much-anticipated political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. While tendering an apology to his fans and members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, Rajinikanth cited his health condition as the reason for his unprecedented decision.

11. Amit Shah Unveils Life-Size Statue Of Arun Jaitley At DDCA

In what is described as a controversial move by many, a statue of the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) former president Arun Jaitley was unveiled on Monday at its premises in the memory of the late administrator and political figure.

12. Assam: Rajdeep Gowala Resigns As Congress MLA

Former Congress leader Rajdeep Gowala has resigned from the post of MLA on Tuesday. He handed over his resignation letter to the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami.

13. Ajanta Hazarika Remanded To Police Custody

Dr. Ajanta Hazarika who has been accused of involvement in a cash-for job scam surrendered before a court and was taken into five days police custody. A case based on report No. 2150/20 has been registered against herby Dibrugarh Police.

14. Former Union Minister MB Vasava Resigns From BJP

Former Union Minister in the BJP government, Mansukh Bhai Vasava, has resigned from the party on Tuesday. He said he will resign from Lok Sabha during Parliament’s budget session. In a letter to BJP state president of Gujarat, Vasava wrote – “I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of party’s values. However, after all I am a human being

15. Meghalaya: 12 UK Returnees Test Negative For COVID-19

12 UK returnees continue to be under isolation despite being tested negative for COVID-19 in Meghalaya. This was informed by Commissioner and Secretary Health and Family Welfare Sampath Kumar. The health commissioner said that the UK returnees, though tested negative, are under isolation.